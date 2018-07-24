15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major tourist facility officially opened at Portumna Castle

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 3:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 17th century courtyard range at Portumna Castle has been officially opened by the Office of Public Works.

The conservation project involved extensive works over a three year period.

The project included safeguarding the 17th century roof elements of the castle yard building range against damage and structural failure due to water ingress.

It has since developed new tea rooms, a reception area, visitor facilities and an exhibition area.

Portumna Castle and Demesne is situated on the shores of Lough Derg on the River Shannon.

