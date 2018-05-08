Major Success For Loughrea AC At Galway Track And Field Finals

Loughrea Athletic Club had outstanding performances at the Galway outdoors track and field in day one and day two.

Day one seen Caoimhe Farrell take 3rd in the U14 200M girls and sister Aoibhin also taking 3rd in the U16/U17 Long Jump.

Day Two had plenty of LAC athletes on the podium. In the U12 Boys, Darragh Fahy took Gold in the 60M Hurdles and set a new CBP record of 10.62 seconds. He also took Gold in the Long Jump and set a CBP record jumping 4.51metres. He took silver in the 60m sprint. The u10 group was awash with medals, Hazel Fahy and Ciara O’Halloran took Gold in the 60M pairs with Hazel also winning the individual Gold, Hazel Fahy and Hannah McGrath took bronze in the 500M pairs U10.

Shane Earls ran a storm of a race in his 500M U10 winning his individual Gold with Ryan Cremin taking bronze, They both won gold in the pairs. In U9 boys, Rhys Lawless had a superb run winning the 300M to take gold in superb fashion.

In the relays teams sent by Loughrea Athletic Club, three of them made the podium. The U10 boys of Anthony Dolan, Ryan Cremin, Shane Earls and Harry Barrett took silver in their relay.

The u10 girls of Cerys Cahalan, Ciara O’Halloran, Hannah McGrath and Hazel Fahy took silver in their relay and the boys u12 of Zach Lawless, Keegan Connaire, Eanna Cooney and Darragh Fahy took silver in spite of having to deal with a baton drop, a superb recovery and claimed silver also.

Team 2 of the boys u12 made it to the finals of the relay with Andrew Keane, Dylan O’Higgins, Tommy O’Connor and Finnan Keane.

Well done to all athletes that participated over the two days.