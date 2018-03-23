Major step forward for new school building for Clarin College Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans to build a new post-primary school building for Clarin College have taken a major step forward.

Galway County Council has granted planning permission to the Minister for Education for a 2-storey school building in the townland of Newford.

It will include a 2-classroom Special Needs Unit, sports ahll, classroom, general purpose hall and student and teacher facilities.

Outside the building there will be 92 car parking spaces, ballcourts and a new pedestrian/cycle path along the R348.

Planning permission has been granted subject to 11 conditions including a requirement that exact location of the pedestrian footbridge must be submitted to the council for agreement.

Local area councillor Peter Feeney says it’s hoped work will progress shortly.