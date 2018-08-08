Major step forward for proposed Kilrickle water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major step forward in the long-running campaign to establish a water supply scheme for Kilrickle.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney says the proposed scheme is now set to progress to tender stage.

Earlier this year, the Cappataggle group water scheme agreed to provide a water supply to Kilrickle, which has been without a public supply for over 30 years.

Around 200 connections are needed in the East Galway village – where locals have long relied on wells or rainwater tanks.

