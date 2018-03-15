Major step forward in bid to establish technological university for west incorporating GMIT

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant step forward in the bid to establish a major technological university for the West/North-West which would incorporate GMIT.

The proposed venture is known as the ‘Connacht Ulster Alliance’ – which consists of GMIT, IT Sligo and Letterkenny IT.

It commits all three institutions to higher standards in areas including educational offerings, research activity, governance and international activity.

The Seanad has now passed the Technological Universities Bill which means the Connacht-Ulster Alliance can proceed to the next stage of its application.

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’ Connor says the bill will underpin a new standard of educational offerings.