Alan Murphy

Major Oranmore housing proposal refused over goose concerns

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 3:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major housing development planned for Oranmore has been refused planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála has turned down the proposal by Arlum Limited for 212 homes at Moneyduff and Oranhill.

A portion of the planned development in Oranmore would have been designated as social housing.

There were also plans to build a creche at the site but local councillors previously said there was concern about the lack of amenities in the area and a new access road.

The planning application went straight to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing the county council, under new legislation for large-scale strategic housing developments.

The Board has refused to allow the 212 homes be built at Oranhill stating that it’s not satisfied that excluding nearby European protected sites from the Natura impact statement was appropriate.

This is due to the possible use of the development site by the Greenland White-fronted goose, which is a species of Special Conservation Interest for both SPAs.

Also An Bord Pleanála ruled that the Natura Impact Statement doesn’t consider the potential for effects on Special Conservation Interest bird species in the Inner Galway Bay SPA.

Therefore it refused permission for the homes in Oranmore stating that it would contravene the County Development Plan which aims to conserve and preserve European sites and species.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
