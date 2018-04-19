Major national Traveller survey publishes Connacht findings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connacht findings of a major national Traveller survey on issues such as education, health and culture have been published this afternoon.

The survey was carried out by Behaviors and Attitudes Market Research in association with a national committee of Traveller organisations.

Key areas of focus for the study were health, education, identity, accommodation, employment, Traveller culture and relationships with the settled community.

It aimed to analyze not just the attitudes of Travellers to these topics – but also the perception of Travellers by Irish adults.

The findings for Connacht have been published this afternoon.

The study found that across the west/north-west, 90 percent of Travellers have been affected by suicide – considerably higher than the national average.

80 percent also reported experiencing discrimination – and Gardai were identified as the main source of discrimination, followed by bar staff and shop staff.

Meanwhile, almost half of Travellers in the west experienced mental health concerns – a situation that was higher in females and those living in private rented accommodation or shared housing.

63 percent further said they had concerns for their health based on diet and lifestyle factors such as exercise, passive activities and food choices.

Education was another key focus of the national study – and researchers found that just over 60 percent of Travellers in Connacht/Ulster completed their leaving cert, a considerable improvement on the national average.

70 percent of Travellers in the region also felt that their children were supported in school – the highest figure nationwide.

However, Travellers in the west region reported being significantly less concerned with unemployment compared to the national average.

However, 50 percent reported they are working, which is higher than the national average – and the vast majority believe employment is improving for the community in recent years.

The study found that Travellers in Connacht also tend to spend longer periods of time living in the same location compared to the national average – and are less likely to travel around.

Overall, 80 percent of Travellers in the region were satisfied with their lives – while the same number felt the community is adapting its behavior to fit in.

Meanwhile, the study found that just 3 in 10 Irish adults expressed a positive opinion of Travellers – while Travellers and Roma scored lowest in a survey of 12 cultural and ethnic groups.