Major international clinical trial on diabetic kidney disease now underway at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major clinical trial on diabetic kidney disease is now underway at four EU locations including NUI Galway.

The university is co-ordinating NEPHSTROM – a major EU-funded research project that is now actively enrolling patients.

The project team is carrying out a randomised, placebo controlled clinical trial of a new cell therapy to treat diabetic kidney disease.

The therapy being tested was discovered by Dr Stephen Elliman of Orbsen Therapeutics based at NUI Galway.

