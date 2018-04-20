Major housing development in Tuam ‘first step in right direction’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The granting of planning permission for a major housing estate in Tuam is the first step in the right direction to tackle a ‘chronic’ shorting of housing in the town.

That’s according to local area councillor Tom McHugh, who says the green light for the development of 128 homes at Ballygaddy Road is a relief.

Arlum Limited is leading the project, which was submitted directly to An Bord Pleanala as a Strategic Housing Development, and on which work is expected to begin by year end.

Councillor McHugh believes the time is now ripe for significantly increased development in Tuam.

He also believes that proposals to reduce the boundary of Tuam town would have a negative impact on housing potential.

