15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Major housing development in Tuam ‘first step in right direction’

By GBFM News
April 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The granting of planning permission for a major housing estate in Tuam is the first step in the right direction to tackle a ‘chronic’ shorting of housing in the town.

That’s according to local area councillor Tom McHugh, who says the green light for the development of 128 homes at Ballygaddy Road is a relief.

Arlum Limited is leading the project, which was submitted directly to An Bord Pleanala as a Strategic Housing Development, and on which work is expected to begin by year end.

Councillor McHugh believes the time is now ripe for significantly increased development in Tuam.

He also believes that proposals to reduce the boundary of Tuam town would have a negative impact on housing potential.

Tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear what Cllr McHugh has to say…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Rowing Ireland Heavyweight Development Programme and Castleconnell Boat Club to Benefit from The Ireland Funds Donation
County Council urged to hold emergency meeting on state of Galway’s roads
April 20, 2018
New book features the story of one resident of the Tuam Mother and Baby HOME
April 20, 2018
County Council urged to hold emergency meeting on state of Galway’s roads
April 20, 2018
Maam road reopens after overturned truck removed

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 20, 2018
Rowing Ireland Heavyweight Development Programme and Castleconnell Boat Club to Benefit from The Ireland Funds Donation
April 20, 2018
Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Resumes This Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK