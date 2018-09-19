Major event on sustainable housing to take place in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Green Building Council is organising a Galway event on meeting housing need sustainability.

It’s part of World Green Building Week which takes place next week from Monday until Sunday.

It will include experts from Galway City Council, NUI Galway, Irish Green Building Council and the housing industry.

The event is on Tuesday at the Alice Perry Engineering Building at NUI Galway.

CEO of Irish Green Building Council, Pat Barry is an architect with over 20 years experience.

He says sustainable housing is now what’s important with the expectation of many housing developments to go ahead in Galway next year. You can hear him on FYI Galway from 5 …