15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Major conference on wound care to take place in Galway

By GBFM News
October 18, 2018

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will hold a major conference on wound care in the city later this week.

Wounds affect up to 4 per cent of the population and while they heal for most people, almost a third have complications which result in them lasting weeks or years.

Research has shown that chronic wounds, such as leg ulcers, have a huge impact on the lives of those affected.

The symposium at NUIG on Friday will include several keynote speakers who will discuss the economic impact of wounds and the patient’s perspective.

The conference, which takes place at Aras Moyola, will be followed by an open, round table discussion for people with chronic wounds to help inform research.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 18th Oct, 2018
Government urged to support Kinvara tourism infrastructure
October 18, 2018
Plans for large housing development in Ballinasloe
October 18, 2018
Government urged to support Kinvara tourism infrastructure
October 18, 2018
Galway TD slams delay in publishing Island healthcare review

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 18, 2018
Glanmire host Fr Mathews in big Cork clash, while UCD Marian welcome unbeaten Templeogue
October 17, 2018
Two Galway Players Named On Bord Gais Energy U21 Hurling Team Of The Year
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK