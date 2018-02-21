15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music

Overnight Music

Major city conference to discuss sustainable solutions to Galway homelessness crisis

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

Time posted: 5:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major conference will take place in the city next week to discuss sustainable solutions to Galway’s homelessness crisis.

The event aims to bring together the wide range of local organisations concerned with homelessness under the umbrella of the Galway City Community Network.

Agencies at the conference will include COPE Galway, Threshold, Galway Simon, Clúid Housing, Galway Traveller Movement and the ISPCC.

Speakers will also include representatives from national housing organisations such as Respond Housing and the O Cualann Co-housing Alliance.

The conference will get underway at the Harbour Hotel in the city on Monday from 9.30am.

Ann Irwin of GCCN says the problem is not going away and new approaches are needed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway to host Ireland’s leading academic GP conference
February 21, 2018
Galway to host Ireland’s leading academic GP conference
February 21, 2018
Minister launches major timber research project in Letterfrack
February 21, 2018
5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 21, 2018
Cian McCormack Is Crowned IKF European Champion
February 21, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK