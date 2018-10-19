15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major city commercial property sells at auction for five times guide price

By GBFM News
October 19, 2018

Time posted: 9:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A prominent commercial property at Tuam Road in the city has sold at auction for five times its guide price.

A portion of Northpoint sold for 2.25 million euor at a BidX1 auction.

The property, which had been guided at 400 thousand euro, comprises 7 retail warehouse units, 3 warehouses and 6 office units over several floors.

Just one retail warehouse was tenanted at a 30 thousand euro annual lease.

The property also includes 240 basement parking spaces and a further 190 surface spaces.

It was built by Galway property developers Tom Considine and Paddy Sweeney who were also involved in one of the biggest property deals of the boom- the purchase of Millenium Park in Naas for 312 million euro.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the Northpoint property sold at auction in recent days for 2.25 million euro.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
