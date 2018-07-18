Major burst on watermain serving city area at Castlegar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major burst on the watermain supplying Galway City.

The burst, on the N17 at Two Mile Ditch, Castlegar was reported around lunchtime.Irish Water and the County Council say they are currently mobilising a contractor to arrive on site as quickly as possible.

However, repairs are not expected to be completed until late this evening or early tonight.

As a result, traffic management measures will be put in place at Two Mile Ditch while repair works are carried out.

Customers with service queries can contact Irish Water on 1850 278 278 – and updates will also be available on the Irish Water website.