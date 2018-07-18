15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Major burst on the water main at Two Mile Ditch, Castlegar

By Damian Burke
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 2:30 pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to inform customers that there is currently a major burst on the water main at Two Mile Ditch, Castlegar –

Galway County Council and Irish Water are currently mobilising a contractor to come on site as quickly as possible to repair it, which could be completed by late this evening/tonight.

Traffic Management will also be deployed.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by this unforeseen disruption.

