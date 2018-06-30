Major breakthrough for rights of seaweed harvesters in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a major breakthrough for the rights of traditional seaweed harvesters in Connemara and along the west coast.

The Government has acknowledged the long-standing traditional rights of harvesters in the newly announced findings of a three-year audit.

It was ordered in 2015 to clarify legal standings after a number of companies lodged applications for seaweed harvesting licenses along the west coast.

The Attorney General has now advised that harvesting should not be licensed in any area where traditional rights already exist – unless it can be guaranteed those rights will not be impacted upon.

