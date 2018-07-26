15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Major assessment underway on future of services at Galway University Hospitals

By GBFM News
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major project is now underway to assess the future of services and facilities at Galway University Hospitals.

The Saolta Hospital Group says extreme congestion at UHG in particular is a major challenge against future development and expansion of services.

The project aims to assess, in-depth, all options available to Saolta for the future development of hospital services to serve Galway and the wider west and north-west regions.

It’ll map out population projections for the region and the subsequent expected demand for services at Galway University Hospitals in the future.

Galway University Hospitals is comprised of University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital.

For a full report, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Match Preview – Galway United vs Cabinteely
Safety Direct is looking for experienced Retail Assistants
July 26, 2018
Galway local authorities have no strategy in place for migrant integration
July 26, 2018
Mother and baby home forum urged to find a way to transition from a difficult past
July 26, 2018
Inaugural meeting of mother and baby homes forum

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 26, 2018
Leading Golfers Coming For World Championships
July 26, 2018
Ireland Under 18 Men’s team books spot in European Championship semi-finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK