Major assessment underway on future of services at Galway University Hospitals

A major project is now underway to assess the future of services and facilities at Galway University Hospitals.

The Saolta Hospital Group says extreme congestion at UHG in particular is a major challenge against future development and expansion of services.

The project aims to assess, in-depth, all options available to Saolta for the future development of hospital services to serve Galway and the wider west and north-west regions.

It’ll map out population projections for the region and the subsequent expected demand for services at Galway University Hospitals in the future.

Galway University Hospitals is comprised of University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital.

