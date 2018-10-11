15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Major appraisal on future of Galway hospitals on track to be completed in January

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 12:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expert appraisal on the future use of University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital is ‘well on track’ with a final report due early next year.

The issue arose at last evening’s meeting of the board of the Saolta Hospital Group – which heard of the ‘unsustainable pressure’ being exerted on UHG.

 

The appraisal is an in-depth study of both University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital – to see how the best use can be made of both sites in the short, medium and long term.

One option being explored is the potential relocation of UHG to the extensive site at Merlin Park, which many believe is the only realistic solution to the current crisis.

 

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Killorglin face big Templeogue test as Hawks prepare for first Super League home game in Kilkenny
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday October 11th 2018
October 11, 2018
Councils to close roads and distribute sandbags as Storm Callum approaches
October 11, 2018
Aran Islands delegation to meet with Gaeltacht Minister over air service
October 11, 2018
Former President Mary Robinson to address city event on human rights

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 11, 2018
Killorglin face big Templeogue test as Hawks prepare for first Super League home game in Kilkenny
October 11, 2018
Critical Weekend Ahead In Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Relegation
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK