Major appraisal on future of Galway hospitals on track to be completed in January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expert appraisal on the future use of University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital is ‘well on track’ with a final report due early next year.

The issue arose at last evening’s meeting of the board of the Saolta Hospital Group – which heard of the ‘unsustainable pressure’ being exerted on UHG.

The appraisal is an in-depth study of both University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital – to see how the best use can be made of both sites in the short, medium and long term.

One option being explored is the potential relocation of UHG to the extensive site at Merlin Park, which many believe is the only realistic solution to the current crisis.

