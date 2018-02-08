15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Major amenities upgrade planned for East Galway school

By GBFM News
February 8, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom–  There is a plan to make parking and access changes and improve amenities at a school in east Galway.

Laurencetown Community Development Group has applied for planning permission for changes around the national school at Oghil More

It would involve the relocation of the existing pedestrian entrances and car parking areas from the front of the school to a designated area nearby.

There would be new site access and inner roadway with provisions for set down, staff and visitor parking.

The plans also include a covered pedestrian walkway, an all-weather playing surface with fencing and floodlighting and a new playing field.

A decision is due from county planners next month. (17/1855)

Galway Bay FM News Desk
