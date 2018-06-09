15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major access changes to go ahead at Laurencetown school

By GBFM News
June 9, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Amenities at an school in east Galway are set to be improved.

The county council has granted planning permission to Laurencetown Community Development Group to make changes to parking and access arrangements.

 

The development will involve the relocation of the existing pedestrian entrances and car parking areas from the front of the school in Laurencetown to a designated area nearby.

It will also include a new site access and inner roadway with provisions for set down, satff and visitor parking and a covered pedestrian walkway.

The development includes 10 planning conditions, including a stipulation that floodlighting must be directed towards the all-weather pitch and not onto the road or nearby land.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
