Maguire, Walsh and O’Neill share lead in Bridgestone race

There is a three-way tie at the top of the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit following Ireland’s season opening matches against France and Wales.

Slieve Russell’s Odhran Maguire and Mallow’s Edward Walsh emerged with perfect records from the Cardigan Cup defeat to Wales, each winning three games, and Connemara’s Luke O’Neill did likewise during Ireland’s win against France.

Maguire, Walsh and O’Neill each earned 25 points in the order of merit table for their efforts. Charlie Denvir from Elm Park is fourth in the table with 20 points having won both of his singles matches in France.

Players gain 10 points for winning a singles match and five points for a foursomes victory. A halved singles match is worth five points and three points are awarded for a halved foursomes.

Overall it was a mixed week for the Irish boys. The trip to France yielded an impressive 11-9 success at Terre Blanche. Ireland led 3-1 after the foursomes in France but the hosts edged the first singles session 4.5-3.5 and trailed by one point at the end of day one. Ireland reversed that score-line in the second singles session on day two to secure victory.

Wales captured the Cardigan Cup on home soil, winning 12.5-7.5 thanks to a dominant display in the two singles sessions.

In total, there are nine counting events in the race for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. The next two tournaments in the series are the Peter McEvoy Trophy (11-12 April) and the Fairhaven Trophy (18-21 April).

The GUI’s High Performance Programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI.

Standings after the Boys matches v France and Wales

Total Name 25 Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) 25 Edward Walsh (Mallow) 25 Luke O’Neill (Connemara) 20 Charlie Denvir (Elm Park) 15 Tom McKibbin (Holywood) 15 Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) 15 David Kitt (Athenry) 10 Josh Mackin (Dundalk) 10 John Brady (Rosslare) 10 Allan Hill (Athenry) 5 Scott Miller (Clandeboye) 5 Eoin Murphy (Dundalk) 5 Adam Smith (Mullingar)