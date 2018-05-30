Mackarel is nominated for Young Rally Driver of the Year

Derek Mackarel has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in March and April.

The 22 year-old from Stone Bridge, near Clones, Co Monaghan, drove his Vauxhall Nova to victory in the Junior class of the Munster Moonraker Forestry Rally in Cork, finishing 16th overall in a field packed with four wheel drive cars. Derek backed this up by his runner up position in the Limerick Forestry Junior section, taking 14th overall on that occasion.

Derek began his motorsport career at the age of fourteen, and already has two national titles under his belt. In 2014, he won the National Autocross series, aged eighteen, and earlier this year, he was the winning driver in the Navigation Trial Championship, along with his regular navigator Muireann Hayes.

He plans on contesting the remaining Forestry Championship rallies this year, and would also like to tackle the Autocross series, as he has already won the opening round a few weeks ago.

His most memorable performances to date have been his two National titles, and also his and Muireann’s win in the 2016/17 Munster Navigation Trial Championship.

Derek is in the third year of four, as an apprentice toolmaker. He is sponsored by DMRR, Gordon Automotive, Kegs Direct Ireland, Mackarel Garden Products, and Conlon Travel.

Five bi-monthly winners are selected from January-February, through to September-October, along with the highest placed eligible drivers from both the Junior Championship in the Triton Showers National series and the Junior category in the Valvoline National Forestry Championship, and a wildcard selection, as the award finalists.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award receives €50,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally & internationally in 2019 along with the support of Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Sean McHugh, while the two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of MI permitted events in 2019, along with co-ordinator support.