MacDara won the league and cup double last night winning the Joe Ryan Cup after beating Kinvara United 4-1 at Eamon Deacy Park. The goals coming from Gary O’Donnell with a hat trick and team captain Anthony O’Conghaile. It has been some season for the Connemara club winning Division Two of the Western Hygiene Supplies League with four points between them and second placed Mervue United B clinching the title with a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Blues last weekend.

