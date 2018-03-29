M6 motorway remains closed in both directions near Ballinasloe following crashes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say no one has been seriously injured following a series of crashes on the M6 motorway near Ballinalsoe earlier this evening. (29/3)

However, several people have been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the Motorway as both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed between junctions 14 and 15.

It’s after a number of vehicles were involved in collisions in both directions following a hail shower shortly after 4 o’ clock.

Around a dozen vehicles were involved and emergency services, including several units of the fire brigade, remain at the scene.