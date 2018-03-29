15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

M6 motorway remains closed in both directions near Ballinasloe following crashes

By GBFM News
March 29, 2018

Time posted: 6:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say no one has been seriously injured following a series of crashes on the M6 motorway near Ballinalsoe earlier this evening. (29/3)

However, several people have been taken to hospital as a precaution following the incident.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays on the Motorway as both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed between junctions 14 and 15.

It’s after a number of vehicles were involved in collisions in both directions following a hail shower shortly after 4 o’ clock.

Around a dozen vehicles were involved and emergency services, including several units of the fire brigade, remain at the scene.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ship captain released on bail following appearance at Galway District Court over illegal fishing
March 29, 2018
Ship captain released on bail following appearance at Galway District Court over illegal fishing
March 29, 2018
Levies to be imposed on owners of vacant sites in county
March 29, 2018
Ship captain due before Galway District Court over illegal fishing off west coast

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 29, 2018
Galway United Match Preview v Longford Town
March 29, 2018
Connacht v Gloucester Fan Guide
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK