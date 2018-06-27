15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Lynx Transport has vacancies for the following positions

By Damian Burke
June 27, 2018

Time posted: 11:35 am

Lynx Transport has vacancies for the following positions:

Multi Drop Day Drivers for West of Ireland deliveries / Collections working out of our Oranmore Depot.
Min requirement is a full C Class Driving licence  CPC Card & Digital Tachogragh Card

Night Artic Galway/Dublin Driver  Monday -Friday
Min requirement is a full EC Driving Licence  CPC Card & DigitalTachograph Card

Training with an experienced driver’s will be provided.

Please send your cv to [email protected]  – clearly stating which job you are applying for.

print
jobspot
Call for county strategy for Atlantic economic corridor to rival East coast
June 27, 2018
Bluebird Care have immediate vacancies for Healthcare Assistants
June 27, 2018
St. Mary’s Nursing Home Shantalla Road are Recruiting Nurses
June 25, 2018
The Quays Bar has a vacancy for Senior Bartender