Lynx Transport has vacancies for the following positions:
Multi Drop Day Drivers for West of Ireland deliveries / Collections working out of our Oranmore Depot.
Min requirement is a full C Class Driving licence CPC Card & Digital Tachogragh Card
Night Artic Galway/Dublin Driver Monday -Friday
Min requirement is a full EC Driving Licence CPC Card & DigitalTachograph Card
Training with an experienced driver’s will be provided.
Please send your cv to [email protected] – clearly stating which job you are applying for.