The Keith Finnegan Show

Lynx Transport has vacancies for Multi Drop Drivers and Warehouse Operatives Night Shift

By Damian Burke
June 13, 2018

Time posted: 11:25 am

Lynx Transport has vacancies for the following positions;

Multi Drop Drivers for West of Ireland deliveries and Collections, working out of their Oranmore Depot.

Minimum requirement is a full C Class Driving licence & CPC Card.

Training with an experienced driver will be provided.

 

****

Warehouse Operatives Night Shift , Monday to Friday 12.00-9.00am

Previous experience in a warehouse / Freight environment is advantageous.

Full training will be provided to the successful candidates.

Please send your CV to [email protected]  – clearly stating which job you are applying for.

