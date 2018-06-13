Lynx Transport has vacancies for Multi Drop Drivers and Warehouse Operatives Night Shift

Lynx Transport has vacancies for the following positions;

Multi Drop Drivers for West of Ireland deliveries and Collections, working out of their Oranmore Depot.

Minimum requirement is a full C Class Driving licence & CPC Card.

Training with an experienced driver will be provided.

Warehouse Operatives Night Shift , Monday to Friday 12.00-9.00am

Previous experience in a warehouse / Freight environment is advantageous.

Full training will be provided to the successful candidates.

Please send your CV to [email protected] – clearly stating which job you are applying for.