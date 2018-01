Lowflo – Water Control and Leak Detection is recruiting Experienced and Trainee Leak Detection Technicians for

Connacht, Leinster and Munster.

Minimum requirements:

Engineering Qualification – Diploma or Degree Level

Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word

3 Years Experience

Full Clean Driving License

Safe Pass Desirable

To apply, email your cv to [email protected]

or

call Free Phone on 1800 220 220