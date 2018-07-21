Loughrea to benefit from Irish language funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Language Network of Loughrea is to benefit from new funding.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht has announced an allowance of almost 1.7 million euro to assist the implementation of the language planning process across the country.

Over 1.5 million euro will be allocated to Údarás na Gaeltachta while almost 157,000 euro will be granted to Foras na Gaeilge to support language planning at local level.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…