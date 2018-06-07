Loughrea event to discuss how to regenerate heritage buildings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Information on reinventing heritage buildings to benefit local areas, will be discussed at a conference in Loughrea tomorrow.

The Irish Walled Towns Network is organising the day-long event at the Meadow Court Hotel, which gets underway at 9.45a.m.

The free conference will give an opportunity to people attending to hear about other cases around the country where urban regeneration took place.

Liam Mannix from The Irish Walled Towns Network will explain more on FYI Galway from 5…