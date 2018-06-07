15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Loughrea event to discuss how to regenerate heritage buildings

By GBFM News
June 7, 2018

Time posted: 4:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Information on reinventing heritage buildings to benefit local areas, will be discussed at a conference in Loughrea tomorrow.

The Irish Walled Towns Network is organising the day-long event at the Meadow Court Hotel, which gets underway at 9.45a.m.

The free conference will give an opportunity to people attending to hear about other cases around the country where urban regeneration took place.

Liam Mannix from The Irish Walled Towns Network will explain more on FYI Galway from 5…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New chairs elected to Loughrea and Connemara Municipal District Councils
June 7, 2018
New chairs elected to Loughrea and Connemara Municipal District Councils
June 7, 2018
Government publishes plan to attract data centres to the regions
June 7, 2018
Galway Students’ Unions and TDs urge landlords to advertise earlier than August

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 7, 2018
9th annual ‘Run for Ollie’ in Milltown on Saturday, June 16th
June 7, 2018
Galway U20 team preparing for Roscommon test
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK