Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon introduces Aquabike, Aquathlon and Duathlon to its Multisport Festival in May 2019

Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon has announced plans to host Aquabike, Aquathlon and Duathlon races as part of the multisport festival on May 24th & 25th in Galway.

On the back of the successful launch of Castle Run Series and Castle Swim Series last year, where athletes completed a half marathon or 10k run or 5k, 2.5k or 1 mile swim, the Multisport Festival in 2019 will see three new race formats introduced to the weekend of swim, bike and run on the grounds of the privately owned Lough Cutra Castle Estate.

Offering both sprint and standard distance across these new race formats, participants now have a full range of choice to select the strongest two of their three race disciplines to race across swim and bike, swim and run or run and bike. This is in addition to the already exciting schedule of triathlon races for both adults and juniors over the two day weekend of sport.

Speaking about the developments for the 2019 events Brian Adcock Race Director said“We are excited to expand our offering to athletes who wish to race with us in Galway, our Castle Run Series and Castle Swim Series races were a huge hit in 2018, opening up more race options to the running and swimming community. Next year we will offer more choice to all multisport athletes, allowing them to pick their strongest disciplines across swim, bike and run, in addition to the triathlon options on offer. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of racing in Lough Cutra and one of the most exciting years to race at the Castle for everyone involved.”

There are now most definitely races for everyone at Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon, from first timers to experienced athletes, those dipping their toes for the first time to those chasing personal bests and trying out a new format of racing, with short and long distances to whet all appetites and cater for all abilities. It’s time to save the may date in the diary.

In addition to all of this you can take advantage of up to 25% discount across all races, so don’t delay, book your race in Galway today HERE.