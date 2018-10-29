Look dapper this Autumn with Fallon for Men on The Ronan Lardner Show

There is nothing like a sharp dressed man! So says Ronan Lardner this week and thanks to Fallon for Men our listeners will have a chance to dress to impress with a €100 voucher for Fallon for Men up for grabs each day Tuesday, Wed and Thursday. Ronan will also be looking for a winner of our super end of week prize a fabulous three piece Benetti Suit of your choice including a Benetti Shirt, tie and shoes. Tune in each day for your chance to win 12 to 3pm with Ronan Lardner.

Dressed by day, dressed by night, dressed by Fallon for Men

Fallon for Men have been in business for 60 years and in that time have gained a wealth of experience in providing quality & branded clothing for even the most discerning customer.

Fallons jeanswear department includes well known brands such as Levis, G star, Superdry & Siksilk . This year they have a fabulous range of clothing from ’Superdry’ including uniquely identifiable jackets, knits , shirts, polo shirts and t-shirts.

Their smart/casual range includes well known brands such as 6th Sense, Benetti and Remus Uomo. They have a superb range of blazer Jackets for the autumn with slim fitting chinos. Also there is a beautiful range of shirts from Spanish brand Dario Beltran.

For the more contemporary look this Autumn they have fabulous knits and shirts from Gant, Bugatti, Andre, Tricot Marine & Casa Moda. Rich autumnal colours this season include burned orange, vibrant plums and forest greens.

Fallon for Men’s suiting department carries only the very best labels from around the world and with the help of their expert staff you can be assured of finding the best suit for you. On site tailoring ensures the very best fit in a timely and efficient manner. Some of their Suiting labels include Remus Uomo in super slim, slim & tapered fits, Benetti 3pcs suits with double breasted waistcoats, Carl Gross and Van Gils.

At Fallon for Men they pride themselves on having a superb wedding wear and black tie department. Times have changed. No longer is the bride the only style focus at a wedding. The modern groom demands stylish and contemporary formal wear. With a wide selection of styles and colours the perfect wedding suit is available at Fallon for men. The last few years have seen an emergence in new and varied styles for grooms wear. Choice in style and colour is of paramount importance.

FALLON FOR MEN” has always been synonymous with quality formal wear because they appreciate that special occasions are just that …special! Their in house tailoring will ensure your suit is fitting perfectly.

Having been in business for 60 years Fallon for Men believe they have justly earned a reputation for providing customers with excellent value, unrivalled variety and expert service.”