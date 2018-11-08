Longlist of 23 books announced for the 2018 eir sport Book of the Year

Judging panel for the award also confirmed

eir sport today announced details of the longlist of entries for what is the fourth year of the eir sport Book of the Year. 23 books in total are in the running to follow in the footsteps of the 2017 winner, ‘The Choice’ by Dublin footballer Philly McMahon as well as 2016 winner, ‘What Do You Think of That’ from Kerry footballer, Kieran Donaghy and the 2015 winner, ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ from former Dublin footballer John Leonard.

eir sport also confirmed the judging panel for this years’ award which is comprised of renowned sports editors and journalists from the Irish sporting media. The judging panel will be independently chaired by Mark Duncan.

Susan Brady, Managing Director of Consumer and Small Business at eir commented;

“Once again, the eir sport Book of the Year has delivered a remarkably high standard of books competing for this years’ award. We have received a wide range of entries that cover fantastic topics and subject matters. I would like to thank our partners at Publishing Ireland and the publishing houses throughout the country without whom this award would not be such a success.”

The President of Publishing Ireland, Ivan O’Brien added;

“There have been some great sports books published again in Ireland this year. The eir sport Book of the Year recognises the very best of these, and Publishing Ireland are delighted to again partner with eir sport in this award. We look forward to seeing the shortlist and the eventual winner that the judging panel selects. Best of luck to all the authors!”

The winning author of the eir sport Book of the Year will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir sport.

The final shortlist will be announced at the end of November with an awards event taking place in Dublin on Monday, 10th December where this year’s winner will be revealed.

eir sport Book of the Year Full longlist:

Entry: Author: Publisher: The Obsession Seán Cavanagh with Damian Lawlor Black and White Publishing 100 Greatest GAA Moments John Scally Black and White Publishing Winners Hugh Cahill Hachette Ireland Dream. Believe. Achieve. My Autobiography Jonathan Rea Harper Collins Driven Rosemary Smith with Ann Ingle Harper Collins Play It Again, Des Des Cahill Sport Media The Boys of ’93: Derry’s All-Ireland Kings Eamonn Coleman with Maria McCourt Merrion Press Tony 10 Declan Lynch and Tony O’Reilly Gill Books Fighter Andy Lee with Niall Kelly Gill Books At All Costs Davy Fitzgerald with Vincent Hogan Gill Books The Rory’s Stories Guide to Being Irish Rory O’Connor Gill Books 110% Legend Tony Keady with Liam Hayes Umbrella Publishing Dark Arts Mike Ross with Liam Hayes Umbrella Publishing Game Changer Cora Staunton Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland The Hurlers Paul Rouse Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland Dublin: The Chaos Years Neil Cotter Penguin Ireland and Transworld Ireland The Lost Soul of Eamonn McGee Paul D. Gibson Mercier Press The Little Book of Irish Athletics Tom Hunt The History Press Great Moments in Irish Rugby Sportsfile O’Brien Press Behind the Lines, No. 2: Great Irish Sports Stories from the 42 The42.ie Journal Media The Last Amateurs Jonathan Bradley Blackstaff Press The Man Who Was Never Knocked Down Rónán Mac Iomaire Rowman and Littlefield The Growth and Development of Sport in County Tipperary 1840-1880 Pat Bracken Cork University Press

Judging Panel:

Name: Media Outlet: Eoin Sheahan Off the Ball – Newstalk 106-108fm Pat McCarry SportsJoe.ie Clare McNamara RTÉ Cliona Foley Freelance sportswriter Mike Scully Irish Daily Mirror Paul Kimmage Sunday Independent Malachy Clerkin Irish Times Colm O’Connor Irish Examiner