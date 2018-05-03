Long awaited Portiuncula maternity review to be published this evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited review of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will be published this evening.

Its understood the external review involves around 12 families.

The review, which has taken three years, has been chaired by Professor James Walker, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Leeds.

It had originally been expected that the report would take five months.

The review got underway after several women experienced adverse perinatal events at the Portiuncula maternity unit.

The review findings will be published at a briefing in Ballinasloe this evening.

