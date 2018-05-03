15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Long awaited Portiuncula maternity review to be published this evening

By GBFM News
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 11:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long-awaited review of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will be published this evening.

Its understood the external review involves around 12 families.

The review, which has taken three years, has been chaired by Professor James Walker, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Leeds.

It had originally been expected that the report would take five months.

The review got underway after several women experienced adverse perinatal events at the Portiuncula maternity unit.

The review findings will be published at a briefing in Ballinasloe this evening.

Full coverage on FYI Galway from 5 …

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility
May 3, 2018
Bus service reinstated at Newcastle care facility
May 3, 2018
Three Galway projects included in first round €1bn flood relief programme
May 3, 2018
Public meeting in Headford on home energy upgrades

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 2, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
May 2, 2018
Kilkerrin United Bids To Make History In Sunday’s Connacht Junior Shield Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK