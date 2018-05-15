15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Lock signs for Connacht ahead of 2018/19 Season

By Sport GBFM
May 15, 2018

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the signing of Irish qualified lock Joe Maksymiw from Leicester Tigers ahead of the 2018/19 season. Maksymiw is a product of the Leicester Tigers Academy and made his first senior appearance for the club against the Barbarians in 2014. This season he featured in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and made his Aviva Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the club.

A former student at De Lisle College and Wyggeston College, Maksymiw gained his first senior rugby experience with Leicester Lions at National League level. In the 2015/16 season he also played in the Championship for Doncaster where he spent a period on loan. The 22-year-old was part of England under 18’s tour to South Africa in 2014.

Commenting on the signing of Joe Maksymiw, Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy said: “Joe is an exciting young player who we are looking forward to having in our squad next season. He is a big powerful lock who has progressed well at Leicester and he will be a good addition to Connacht Rugby”.

Speaking after signing for Connacht Rugby, Joe Maksymiw said: “I am hugely excited about signing for Connacht and cannot wait to get over to the Sportsground and join up with the squad. I have really enjoyed my time with Leicester and would like to thank them for developing me as a player over the past few years. I know there is huge ambition within Connacht Rugby to bring further success to the province and I hope to contribute to that next season.”

print
Sport
Galway GAA In Association With Gort Golf Club Announce Details Of Summer Golf Classic In Gort Golf Club
Palestinian solidarity vigil to take place in Eyre Square
May 15, 2018
Basketball Ireland and Mardyke Arena UCC mark six weeks to go to FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries with official ticket launch
May 15, 2018
Lidl Teams of the 2018 Ladies National Football Leagues revealed
May 15, 2018
Fives for Live is back!

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 15, 2018
Supercomputer to support national research to be installed at NUIG
May 15, 2018
Public transport users and cyclists to be prioritised at proposed Bonham Quay development

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline