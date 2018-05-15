Lock signs for Connacht ahead of 2018/19 Season

Connacht Rugby are pleased to announce the signing of Irish qualified lock Joe Maksymiw from Leicester Tigers ahead of the 2018/19 season. Maksymiw is a product of the Leicester Tigers Academy and made his first senior appearance for the club against the Barbarians in 2014. This season he featured in the Anglo-Welsh Cup and made his Aviva Premiership and Champions Cup debuts for the club.

A former student at De Lisle College and Wyggeston College, Maksymiw gained his first senior rugby experience with Leicester Lions at National League level. In the 2015/16 season he also played in the Championship for Doncaster where he spent a period on loan. The 22-year-old was part of England under 18’s tour to South Africa in 2014.

Commenting on the signing of Joe Maksymiw, Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy said: “Joe is an exciting young player who we are looking forward to having in our squad next season. He is a big powerful lock who has progressed well at Leicester and he will be a good addition to Connacht Rugby”.

Speaking after signing for Connacht Rugby, Joe Maksymiw said: “I am hugely excited about signing for Connacht and cannot wait to get over to the Sportsground and join up with the squad. I have really enjoyed my time with Leicester and would like to thank them for developing me as a player over the past few years. I know there is huge ambition within Connacht Rugby to bring further success to the province and I hope to contribute to that next season.”