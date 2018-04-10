Local TDs promise cross party support for Galway Educate Together secondary school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TDs have agreed to provide cross party support to a campaign calling for a second level Educate Together school for Galway.

Campaigners from the Galway Educate Together Second Level Startup Group met with local representatives yesterday, to highlight the issue ahead of the Department of Education’s midterm review of the school buildings programme.

The TDs will now jointly approach the Education Minister in order to set up a meeting to highlight the issue.

