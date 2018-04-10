15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Local TDs promise cross party support for Galway Educate Together secondary school

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway TDs have agreed to provide cross party support to a campaign calling for a second level Educate Together school for Galway.

Campaigners from the Galway Educate Together Second Level Startup Group met with local representatives yesterday, to highlight the issue ahead of the Department of Education’s midterm review of the school buildings programme.

The TDs will now jointly approach the Education Minister in order to set up a meeting to highlight the issue.

 

For more on this story tune in at 4…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht Squad Update
April 10, 2018
Council limits housing density at planned new suburb at Ardaun
April 10, 2018
Ballinasloe native Garda saves life of newborn baby
April 10, 2018
Galway man sentenced for rape of young girls

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 10, 2018
Connacht Squad Update
April 10, 2018
2018 John West Feile Na nGael Draw Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK