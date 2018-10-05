Local MEP says medicinal cannabis high on EU political agenda

Galway Bay fm newsroom – EU countries have a responsiblity to secure sufficient availability of safe and controlled cannabis for medicinal purposes.

That’s the opinion of MEP for this region, Mairead McGuiness – following a vote to support more research into medicinal cannabis in the EU Parliament.

MEP McGuiness says the vote text clearly identifies a need for increased knowledge among medical professionals.

She also believes appropriate points of sale with relevant restrictions should be established and harmonised across the EU.

However, she’s keen to point out that no EU state permits the personal growing or smoking of cannabis for any purpose.

MEP McGuiness says she knows people who have benefitted from using cannabis for medicinal reasons.