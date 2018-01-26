15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Local MEP to outline plans to revive West at Connemara meeting

By GBFM News
January 26, 2018

Time posted: 2:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local MEP Matt Carthy will host a meeting in Connemara this evening to outline Sinn Fein’s plan to revitalise the West of Ireland.

The event will also be addressed by his party colleagues, Connemara Councillor Tom Healy and City Councillor Mairead Farrell.

Sinn Fein says rural Ireland has experienced continual decline due to a policy of neglect by successive Governments.

It believes a total rethink of policy is required – including greatly improved public services and significant investment in rural infrastructure.

The public meeting will take place at Peacockes in Maam Cross this evening at 8.

Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy says people in the west are at a disadvantage – and significant investment is needed urgently.

He believes the Government has lost interest in keeping rural communities alive.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday January 26th 2018
January 26, 2018
Senator urges action plan to keep Galway farming alive
January 26, 2018
Major new tourist attraction planned for Loughrea town
January 26, 2018
Plan for residential development at Ballymoneen Road Knocknacarra

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 26, 2018
Hula Hoops National Cup Finals Preview – Moycullen Bids For U20 Success
January 26, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK