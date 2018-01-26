Local MEP to outline plans to revive West at Connemara meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local MEP Matt Carthy will host a meeting in Connemara this evening to outline Sinn Fein’s plan to revitalise the West of Ireland.

The event will also be addressed by his party colleagues, Connemara Councillor Tom Healy and City Councillor Mairead Farrell.

Sinn Fein says rural Ireland has experienced continual decline due to a policy of neglect by successive Governments.

It believes a total rethink of policy is required – including greatly improved public services and significant investment in rural infrastructure.

The public meeting will take place at Peacockes in Maam Cross this evening at 8.

Sinn Fein MEP Matt Carthy says people in the west are at a disadvantage – and significant investment is needed urgently.

He believes the Government has lost interest in keeping rural communities alive.