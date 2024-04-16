Tuam election candidate Islammiyah Kadejo calls for national voting registration centre in Galway

A Tuam local election candidate is calling for the establishment of a national voting registration centre in Galway.

Green Party candidate Islammiyah Kadejo says it’s critically important that everyone is informed about their political rights and process of voting registration.

She says all residents and citizens should be empowered to participate in shaping the future of their communities.

Islammiah Kadejo says a centre in Galway would make voting more accessible, and ensure that every voice is heard, including from underrepresented groups and younger people.