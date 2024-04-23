Tuam candidate Luke Silke says one child waiting over a year for access to mental health services

Aontú candidate in the Tuam area, Luke Silke, says one child in this region has been waiting for over a year to access children’s mental health services.

He says figures supplied by the HSE to his party show a further 26 children have been waiting more than six months.

Luke Silke says this is unacceptable given that early intervention, diagnosis and treatment are crucial for positive outcomes.

He argues the Government has to do more in terms of recruiting child psychologists and giving families the tools they need to cope.