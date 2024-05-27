Tuam Aontú candidate slams removal of carers allowance from 400 people in Galway

A candidate in the Tuam area, Luke Silke, says it’s disgraceful that hundreds of people in Galway have had their carers allowance removed.

The Aontú candidate claims that as many as 421 carers had their allowance removed for various reasons last year.

He says some people have had their payments withdrawn because a patient did a stint in hospital or because the carer’s spouse received a small pay rise.

Luke Silke is backing calls to get rid of the means test for the allowance, and says carers are fundamental to society.