28 May 2024

Soc Dem MEP candidate claims Simon Harris more interested in collapsing tents than tackling vulture funds

Taoiseach Simon Harris seems to be more interested in collapsing tents than clamping down on vulture funds.

That’s the opinion of Social Democrats MEP candidate for this region, Rory Hearne.

He claims the Taoiseach is “playing populist politics” with immigration and using it as a scapegoat to take focus off their policy failures like housing and healthcare.

Rory Hearne says there needs to be a COVID-level emergency response to housing and immigration, including the repurposing of derelict buildings.

 

