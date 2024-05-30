Galway Bay FM

30 May 2024

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus vows his party will stand up for farmers in Europe

Sinn Féin MEP for this area, Chris MacManus is vowing that his party will stand up for farmers at both national and European level.

It comes after an Irish Farmers Journal poll today revealed that support for Sinn Féin among farmers has dropped from 13 to 6 percent.

MEP for Midlands North West Chris MacManus says his party will fight for a fairer CAP and better redistribution of funds for Irish family farms.

He also is backing and highlighting his party’s efforts to push forward legislation to help protect the future of family farms.

