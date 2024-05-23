23 May 2024

Sinn Féin candidate highlights pressing need for a local transport service for Athenry

Sinn Féin local election candidate for the Athenry-Oranmore area, Louis O’Hara, says there’s a pressing need for a local transport service to connect rural areas around Athenry to the town.

He points out that large areas like Newcastle, Monivea, Derrydonnell and many other surrounding villages and townlands have no link to Athenry town.

Taxi services are limited and expensive and many people are left stranded in their homes and they’re crying out for such a service which would help to combat rural isolation in the local community for those who don’t drive

He adds a trip to town would allow them to socialise, access services and access public transport to other towns and cities.

