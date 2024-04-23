SHEroes Symposium highlights importance of diversity in politics at Galway city event

The SHEroes Symposium, dedicated to promoting the participation of women and diversity in politics, has held a session in the city’s Menlo Park Hotel

Speakers included Dr Helen Maher, Vice President of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion at the University of Galway, and Cllrs. Hazel Chu, Uruemu Adejinmi, and Elena Secas, who shared their experiences of running for office and navigating the challenges of political life.

Presentations were also made by Tahereh Fardin Tabrizi from DORAS, an organisation working to promote and protect the rights of people from a migrant background and Teresa Buczkowska of the Immigrant Council of Ireland

In her closing remarks, Helen Ogbu, SHEroes Coordinator and Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East emphasised the importance of individual action in driving change