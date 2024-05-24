Senator Lisa Chambers calls for urgent reform as Rossaveal Harbour Project halted

Share story:

Senator Lisa Chambers is calling for urgent reform of the planning system and green policies as the Rossaveal Harbour Project has been halted in the last few days

The Fianna Fáil European Election candidate for the Midlands North West, has expressed her frustration over the recent directive by Galway County Council to halt the nearly completed work at the harbour

This decision follows a High Court challenge by the Cork-based environmental group, Wild Ireland Defence CLG, against the extension of planning permission for the harbour’s expansion.

Senator Chambers underscored the need for a balanced approach that integrates environmental protection with necessary infrastructure development.

She adds there’s huge urgency to get the Planning and Development Bill, currently going through the Oireachtas, passed before the summer