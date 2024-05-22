22 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Senator Chambers calls for re-instatement of catering services on Galway-Dublin train

Senator Chambers calls for re-instatement of catering services on Galway-Dublin train

European Election candidate and Fianna Fáil Senator Chambers is calling for comprehensive improvements to the rail link between Galway and Dublin.

They would include enhanced service frequency, reduced travel times, and overall efficiency

Senator Chambers says an efficient and reliable rail service between Galway and Dublin is essential for our economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social cohesion.

She adds it’s crucial that we invest in our infrastructure to ensure it meets the needs of our citizens and businesses and re-balance the economy between east and west by allowing businesses run sub-offices in the west and allow their employees relocate.”

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, Senator Chambers stressed the necessity of reinstating basic catering services on the Galway-Dublin line, which were discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

