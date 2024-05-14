Portumna based ICMSA President launches Guide to Election 2024

The President of ICMSA, Denis Drennan of Portumna, has launched the association’s Guide To Election 2024 at the Raddison Hotel in Limerick

Mr Drennan says it’s the essential guide to agri and rural issues for both farmer voters and candidates in the run-up to the elections on 7 June.

Mr Drennan says every effort has been made to identify the most persistent problems and challenges and bring forward solutions in bullet-point form and under the various straightforward headings.