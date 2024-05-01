People Before Profit candiate says Galway City should check voter eligibility

People Before Profit Candidate for Galway City Council Adrian Curran has also called upon Galway City residents to check their eligibility to vote.

Mr Curran made the call to action as various civil society organisations marked yesterday as the first annual National Voter Registration Day.

The city central candidate stated that various factors can affect someone’s voter eligibility such as people who have moved to Galway from elsewhere in Ireland who have not switched their vote to their electoral area.

He believes that these groups have a vital role to play in the future of Galway City.