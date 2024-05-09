Galway Bay FM

9 May 2024

~1 minutes read

More urgency from council needed in cases of accessibility for the elderly to their homes

Share story:
More urgency from council needed in cases of accessibility for the elderly to their homes

Helen Ogbu, Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, says it’s unacceptable for elderly individuals to struggle with accessibility issues in their own homes.

She cites an example of one case in the Mervue area, where an 80+ resident urgently requires assistance to install a ramp in front of her house for accessibility.

Despite numerous attempts to seek assistance from the local authority, the resident continues to face challenges accessing her home with a rollator.

Helen Ogbu says that requests such as these should be treated with much greater urgency and calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of elderly residents.

Share story:

Europe Candidate calls for action plan on rural crime

A European Candidate for this region is calling for an action plan to combat rural crime. Fianna Fáil’s Niall Blaney says there has to be a co-ordi...

City Central Candidate opts against using election posters

An Election Candidate for Galway City Central has opted against using election posters. Independent Ireland’s Shauna Ridge will not use election pos...

Galway City West Candidate wants traffic to be priority of new council

A Galway City West Candidate says traffic must be a matter of priority for the new council. Sinn Féin candidate Cathal Ó Conchúir has urged the new cou...

Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect failed the area

A Ballinasloe Candidate says years of government neglect has failed the area. Andrew Mannion, a People Before Profit candidate for the June elections, cit...