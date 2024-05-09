More urgency from council needed in cases of accessibility for the elderly to their homes

Helen Ogbu, Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, says it’s unacceptable for elderly individuals to struggle with accessibility issues in their own homes.

She cites an example of one case in the Mervue area, where an 80+ resident urgently requires assistance to install a ramp in front of her house for accessibility.

Despite numerous attempts to seek assistance from the local authority, the resident continues to face challenges accessing her home with a rollator.

Helen Ogbu says that requests such as these should be treated with much greater urgency and calls for immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of elderly residents.