Midlands North-West MEP candidate demands monetary relief for childcare workers

Midlands North-West MEP candidate Lisa Chambers is calling for a PAYE Tax Credit of €1,500 for all childcare workers.

The Fianna Fáil Senator is saying similar measures have been taken to support the fishing industry in the past and must be replicated.

Lisa Chambers believes this can attract and retain qualified childcare professionals, an issue the sector has dealt with in the past.